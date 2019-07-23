Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD
Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health University City.
Dr. Sumrall works at
Dr. Sumrall's Office Locations
-
1
Levine Cancer Institute1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 5300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2000
-
2
Levine Cancer Institute1025 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-5300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumrall?
I love Dr. Sumrall and her nurses. She is very attentive and explains things in a way that you can understand. She is supportive and caring and will not rush you out of the room. When I was in the hospital around Christmas time, She gave my daughter a gift, when she did not have to. During our visits, I feel comfortable and listened to. I would recommend her to anyone that is diagnosed with this unfortunate disease.
About Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619189529
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Mississippi College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumrall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumrall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumrall works at
Dr. Sumrall has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumrall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumrall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.