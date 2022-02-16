See All Allergists & Immunologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.2 (18)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Tatum works at Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center
    9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Radioallergosorbent Test
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Tatum helped my son when NO other doctor could figure out what was going on. Since then she has helped all of our family with allergies. Very intelligent doctor.
    About Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1174559686
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tatum works at Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tatum’s profile.

    Dr. Tatum has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

