Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Tatum works at Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.