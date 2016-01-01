See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Athens, GA
Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Thompson works at Counseling and Psychiatric Services in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling and Psychiatric Services
    55 Carlton St, Athens, GA 30602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 542-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285735852
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
