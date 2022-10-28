Dr. Wenaas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Wenaas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Wenaas, MD
Dr. Ashley Wenaas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Wenaas works at
Dr. Wenaas' Office Locations
Texas ENT Specialists - North Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 897-0416Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Texas ENT Specialists - Fairfield15103 Mason Rd Ste C-4, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 678-8330Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
running fever this morning. Will have to reschedule.
About Dr. Ashley Wenaas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1720369010
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenaas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenaas has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenaas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.