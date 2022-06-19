See All Pediatricians in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Ashley White, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ashley White, MD

Dr. Ashley White, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. White works at Pediatric Healthcare Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Healthcare Associates
    1717 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # B, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2022
    We came in on a very busy day. Dr. White was the only pediatrician in the office that day, so it took just a bit for her to get to us which is to be expected. When she came in the room, she was very diligent and did not rush our time with her. She even treated my daughters bug bites on her legs which is not even why we came in. She noticed them and prescribed something to help with that too. She was very thorough and attentive. We absolutely loved her and would highly recommend her to everyone!
    Krystin Martin — Jun 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ashley White, MD
    About Dr. Ashley White, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922504067
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Pediatric Healthcare Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

