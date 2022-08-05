Overview of Dr. Ashli O'Rourke, MD

Dr. Ashli O'Rourke, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. O'Rourke works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.