Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD
Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosamond, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Medical Center II1415 W Rosamond Blvd Ste 24, Rosamond, CA 93560 Directions (661) 256-8200
- 2 41019 Woodshire Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (760) 373-1256
-
3
Rendel R Houston MD Inc44725 10th St W Ste 170, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-3724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Been trying to call you in past few weeks calls down calcity pharmacy trying calling for my medicine I've been out weeks but I can't contact you the number keep showing no connection call me plz
About Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215009113
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.