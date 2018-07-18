Overview of Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD

Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosamond, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Ali works at Beverly Medical Center II in Rosamond, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.