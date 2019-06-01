Overview

Dr. Ashok Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Ashok K. Agarwal MD Inc. in Hemet, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.