Overview of Dr. Ashok Ammula, MD

Dr. Ashok Ammula, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ammula works at Fresenius Medical Care Dayton Regional Dialysis So in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.