Dr. Ashok Ammula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Ammula, MD
Dr. Ashok Ammula, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ammula works at
Dr. Ammula's Office Locations
1
Fresenius Medical Care Dayton Regional Dialysis So7700 Washington Village Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-9595
2
Fresenius Medical Care Dayton Regional Dialysis No7211 SHULL RD, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 237-2000
3
Nephrology Associates of Dayton Inc7231 SHULL RD, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 235-2757
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I rate Dr. Ammula as the best, most thorough physician I have ever been to. Courteous, knowledgeable and communicates very well all questions.
About Dr. Ashok Ammula, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ammula has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammula.
