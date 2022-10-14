Dr. Ashok Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Bhandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Bhandari, MD
Dr. Ashok Bhandari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville Center For Internal Medicine1819 Clinch Ave Ste 213, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 549-4900
-
2
South Knoxville Office7323 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 549-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhandari?
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Bhandari for 10 years and have found that he is very knowledgeable android caring for his patients. He is a excellent doctor and and his staff is very caring and professional. Angela is great in her job getting appoints in a timely manner is spot on. Great caring people.
About Dr. Ashok Bhandari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1083671648
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Medical Coll Va
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.