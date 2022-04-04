Overview of Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD

Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from Dr S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Biyani works at NWO Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Findlay, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.