Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD
Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from Dr S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Dr. Biyani works at
Dr. Biyani's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Ohio Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Inc.7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-3030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons2865 N Reynolds Rd Bldg A, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr Biyani in 2010 after a terrible car accident that severely damaged my spine. I was terrified. He did all he could to explain my situation and control my pain. He never pushed surgery on me, and tried to help me overcome my fear of becoming paralyzed (my uncle is). Ultimately he told me to call him when the pain was unbearable and he would get me in. That is exactly what he did, almost a year later. He kept his word, got me right in and scheduled surgery. His bed side manor was great and he personally checked on me every day of my long hospital stay. 2021 I ended up needing his help once again on adjacent spinal levels. Not only is he knowledgeable the man is still kind and compassionate. This man has given me my life back twice now! Anyone would be blessed to have him as their physician!
About Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780671032
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Med Coll OH|Medical College Of Ohio
- Dr S.N. Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biyani works at
Dr. Biyani has seen patients for Back Pain, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Biyani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
