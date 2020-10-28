Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 838-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Excellent Doctor. He performed the TAVR procedure for my father's aortic valve. It was a difficult procedure given the decompensated state he was in pre-TAVR, but was exceptionally well managed by Dr. Chaudhary and team. He is a very good communicator and has great bedside manners. I highly recommend him for anyone looking to address structural heart issues.
About Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1407022460
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaudhary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
