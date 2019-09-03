Overview of Dr. Ashok Chopra, MD

Dr. Ashok Chopra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Chopra works at Mount Sinai- Riverside Medical Group in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.