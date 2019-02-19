Overview of Dr. Ashok Gowda, MD

Dr. Ashok Gowda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gowda works at Rosenthal & Siekanowicz Gowda in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.