Overview of Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD

Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hemal works at Wake Forest Baptist Health Urology in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Kidney Cancer and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.