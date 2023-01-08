Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD
Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hemal's Office Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Urology Clinic Laboratory140 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He discusses very well. Gives lot of information and reading material. Encourages to have more consultations. Does not push for surgery Explains complications Talking to him - make you feel he has wealth of experience and wisdom. Of course a brilliant surgeon as we have first hand experience. I also thanked my friend who asked me to have consultation with him. I traveled out of state from south carolina Carolina annoying my local urologist
About Dr. Ashok Hemal, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1295928539
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hemal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemal has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Kidney Cancer and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.