Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashok Jagasia, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Jagasia's Office Locations
Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rush Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, very helpful.
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447278676
Education & Certifications
- Research fellowship- Loyola Medical center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jagasia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagasia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagasia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagasia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jagasia speaks Hindi.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagasia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagasia.
