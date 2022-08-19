See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kadambi works at Fort Wayne Endocrinology in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Wayne Endocrinology
    5010 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-1248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Malaise and Fatigue
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Malaise and Fatigue
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 19, 2022
    This office has helped me more in one year than any other doctor has in over twenty years. I feel so much better than I have in many years. I have a long way to go still, but I am on the right track. They treat your whole body not just symptoms. They are also helping my husband get back to his self.
    Teresa Lippi — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1902863038
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Cook Co Hospital
    • Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital
    • Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadambi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadambi works at Fort Wayne Endocrinology in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kadambi’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadambi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadambi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

