Overview of Dr. Ashok Kancharla, MD

Dr. Ashok Kancharla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royston, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Kancharla works at Reddy Medical Group in Royston, GA with other offices in Danielsville, GA, Hartwell, GA and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.