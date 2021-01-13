Overview

Dr. Ashok Kanthawar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in London, KY. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Kanthawar works at Digestive & Liver Clinic London, KY in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.