Dr. Ashok Kanthawar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashok Kanthawar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in London, KY. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph London.
Digestive & Liver Clinic London, KY1360 W 5th St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 877-1575
- Adventhealth Manchester
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
- Saint Joseph London
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kanthawar is very thorough. I was referred there because I am anemic. Dr. Kanthawar asked many probing questions and ordered numerous tests to get the answer. I am sorry that we are moving out of the area and will not be able to continue under his excellent care.
- Lutheran General Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Mysore Medical College
Dr. Kanthawar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanthawar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanthawar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
