Dr. Ashok Kar, MD
Dr. Ashok Kar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Locations
Ashok J Kar MD1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 402, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 628-1341
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Always professional and very knowledgeable. Have seen Dr. Kar for over 16 years and his level of care has always been great.
About Dr. Ashok Kar, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1073653119
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ohio
- University Of Bombay,India
Dr. Kar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kar speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.