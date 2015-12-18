Overview

Dr. Ashok Kar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA.



Dr. Kar works at Ashok J Kar MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Epididymitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.