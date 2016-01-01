Dr. Ashok Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Khanna, MD
Dr. Ashok Khanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Annada K Das M D P C.2949 Brighton 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Ashok Khanna, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Khanna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
