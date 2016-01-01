Overview of Dr. Ashok Krishnaswamy, MD

Dr. Ashok Krishnaswamy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grace Medical Center.



Dr. Krishnaswamy works at Gentle Dental in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pyogenic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.