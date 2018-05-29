Dr. Ashok Kukadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Kukadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Kukadia, MD
Dr. Ashok Kukadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kukadia's Office Locations
Nassau Suffolk Urology Associates500 Montauk Hwy Ste U, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-0606
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC480 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 513-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is best
About Dr. Ashok Kukadia, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841261732
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- SUNY-Hlth Scis Ctr
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukadia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kukadia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kukadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukadia has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.