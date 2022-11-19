See All Oncologists in Riviera Beach, FL
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (14)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD

Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Riviera Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll & Hosp and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at West Palm Beach Veterans Administration Medical Center in Riviera Beach, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Elysburg, PA, Selinsgrove, PA, Lewisburg, PA and Aventura, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yujie Zhao, MD
Dr. Yujie Zhao, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Joseph, MD
Dr. Richard Joseph, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD
Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD
3.5 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach Va Medical Center
    7305 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 422-8262
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    21st Century Oncology
    12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 862-5300
  3. 3
    Cancer Care Central PA Inc
    436 W VALLEY AVE, Elysburg, PA 17824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 672-1101
  4. 4
    Poonam Srivastava MD PC
    1575 N Old Trl, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 374-8555
  5. 5
    Lewisburg Cancer Center
    75 Medical Park Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 523-9200
  6. 6
    Melvyn G. Drucker Mdpa
    20601 E Dixie Hwy Ste 330, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-4198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Esophageal Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Esophageal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?

    Nov 19, 2022
    It was pleasant and informative
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kumar to family and friends

    Dr. Kumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD.

    About Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225030141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Arkansas for Med Sciences
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ Of Nc, New Hanover Regl Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kilpauk Med Coll & Hosp
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at West Palm Beach Veterans Administration Medical Center in Riviera Beach, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Elysburg, PA, Selinsgrove, PA, Lewisburg, PA and Aventura, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.