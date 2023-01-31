Dr. Ashok Malani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Malani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Malani, MD
Dr. Ashok Malani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Malani's Office Locations
1
Texas Oncology-Port Arthur2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 205, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (409) 899-7180Wednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
2
Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center690 N 14th St Fl 3, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-7180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malani has a good bedside manner and a good sense of humor. He was pro-active and ordered many tests.
About Dr. Ashok Malani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205804903
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malani has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.