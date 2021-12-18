Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD
Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kenneth City, FL. They graduated from Dayanand Medical college and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Mittal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mittal's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Lung & Sleep Disorder Consultants6185 54th Ave N, Kenneth City, FL 33709 Directions (727) 380-5051
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittal?
While Dr. Mittal is a good doctor and his staff are friendly while in the office, it is difficult to get quick service from them. Waiting room time averages 3 hours even with an appointment. Doctor prescribed injections for my asthma in October - it is now December and I have only just been approved to receive the medication due to staff inactivity in having the doctor submit the proper paperwork.
About Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1164496055
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med Sch-Finch U Hlth Scis
- Grant Hospital
- Dayanand Medical college
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mittal speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.