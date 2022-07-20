Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD
Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal's Office Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is amazing human, very caring very understanding always has the best interest for his patients
About Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Molecular Cardiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University, New York, N.Y
- Internal Medicine, Jacobi Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mittal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.