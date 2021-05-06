Overview of Dr. Ashok Modha, MD

Dr. Ashok Modha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Modha works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.