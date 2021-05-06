Dr. Ashok Modha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Modha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Modha, MD
Dr. Ashok Modha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Modha works at
Dr. Modha's Office Locations
-
1
Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (800) 732-6863
-
2
Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - Rose Quarter1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (360) 256-8584
-
3
Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - Legacy Salmon Creek2121 NE 139th St Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (800) 732-6863
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modha?
I was very impressed with Dr Modha. He took the time that I needed and I never felt the sense of him looking at his watch. He explained with clarity and precision the information in my MRI and treatment options at this point. He is willing to take a conservative approach which I also appreciated. Professionally and personally he was a pleasure to meet and to be evaluated by.
About Dr. Ashok Modha, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275575789
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Ottawa
- Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modha works at
Dr. Modha has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Modha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.