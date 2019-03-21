Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashok Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Patel, MD
Dr. Ashok Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
- 1 20 Hospital Dr Ste 12, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are very important to Dr. Patel. His focus is on your personal well-being, and how are you feeling. He asks many questions about your health. He is devoted to seeing his patients get the very best possible care. I suffer from major depression, and I don't know if I would would have recovered from my illness, with out him. I had phycho-motor retardation. This is total melt down. I am very greatful to find him, and most of all his expertise.
About Dr. Ashok Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093809576
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
