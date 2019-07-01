Overview of Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD

Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Florida Medical Center, PL in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.