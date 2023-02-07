Overview of Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD

Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.