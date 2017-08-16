Dr. Ashok Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Sastry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Sastry, MD
Dr. Ashok Sastry, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sastry works at
Dr. Sastry's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Sarasota1921 Waldemere St Ste 413, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-6585
-
2
Palm Breeze Dialysis14942 Tamiami Trl Ste E, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 429-0443
-
3
Venice Dialysis Center816 Pinebrook Rd, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 486-9057
-
4
Lakewood Ranch Dialysis8470 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 359-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sastry?
Dr Sastry is an amazing, caring, pro-active doctor. He has a wonderful bedside manner, easy to talk to and you can tell he cares about his patients. I am 100% happy with his care and would recommend him!
About Dr. Ashok Sastry, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255372199
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sastry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sastry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sastry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sastry works at
Dr. Sastry has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Hyperkalemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sastry speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sastry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sastry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.