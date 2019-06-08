Overview of Dr. Ashok Sonni, MD

Dr. Ashok Sonni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Sonni works at Florida Joint & Spine Institute in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.