Dr. Ashok Sriram, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashok Sriram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College - India (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida - Gainesville (GME)
- Saint Louis University (GME)
- Government General Hospital - Guntur India (GME)
- Armed Forces Medical College - India (SOM)
- Neurology
Dr. Sriram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sriram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sriram has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sriram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sriram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sriram.
