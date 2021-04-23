Overview of Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD

Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Thanki works at Ashok S Thanki MD in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.