Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD

Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Thanki works at Ashok S Thanki MD in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thanki's Office Locations

    Ashok S Thanki MD
    Ashok S Thanki MD
    3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 706, Langhorne, PA 19047
    (215) 752-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Thanki is the best of the best! Buck County is lucky to have such a knowledgeable and experienced doctor. He an outstanding doctor and has taken care of my medical needs for the past 20+ years. Rarely can you find a doctor that will takes the time to explain and show you on your MRI exactly what’s going on so you’re not confused about your diagnosis. Dr. Thanki also takes the time to go over all your options for care. Procedures are explains in detail so you know exactly what will be done so you’re not left in the dark. Everyone of his staff members are just as professional and caring as he is. Thank you Dr. Thanki for being here for me
    Susan B — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1164445029
    Education & Certifications

    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thanki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thanki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thanki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thanki works at Ashok S Thanki MD in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thanki’s profile.

    Dr. Thanki has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thanki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thanki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thanki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thanki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thanki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

