Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD
Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Thanki's Office Locations
Ashok S Thanki MD3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 706, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 752-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thanki is the best of the best! Buck County is lucky to have such a knowledgeable and experienced doctor. He an outstanding doctor and has taken care of my medical needs for the past 20+ years. Rarely can you find a doctor that will takes the time to explain and show you on your MRI exactly what’s going on so you’re not confused about your diagnosis. Dr. Thanki also takes the time to go over all your options for care. Procedures are explains in detail so you know exactly what will be done so you’re not left in the dark. Everyone of his staff members are just as professional and caring as he is. Thank you Dr. Thanki for being here for me
About Dr. Ashokkumar Thanki, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1164445029
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thanki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thanki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thanki has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thanki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thanki speaks Gujarati.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thanki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thanki.
