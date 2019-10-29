See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Ashok Vaswani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (23)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashok Vaswani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Vaswani works at Ashok N Vaswani MD PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A N Vaswani MD PC
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 204, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-0414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashok Vaswani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205848025
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaswani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaswani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaswani works at Ashok N Vaswani MD PC in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vaswani’s profile.

    Dr. Vaswani has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaswani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaswani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaswani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaswani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaswani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

