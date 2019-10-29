Dr. Vaswani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashok Vaswani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashok Vaswani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Vaswani works at
A N Vaswani MD PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 204, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-0414
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vaswani is an even tempered and patient doctor. He knows the ins and outs of not only endocrine bloodwork, but insurance. I went to him based on the recommendations of people on a Hashimotos site and if you want a doctor who believes in traditional medicine, go to him. If you want a physician who will cure your hashis or decrease your antibodies with alternate treatments, he is not the one. Although frequently out of town, his secretaries will assist you with queries you may have.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205848025
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vaswani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaswani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaswani works at
Dr. Vaswani has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaswani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaswani speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaswani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaswani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaswani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaswani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.