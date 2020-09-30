Dr. Ashok Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Verma, MD
Dr. Ashok Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Ashok K. Verma M.d. Inc.900 W 7th St Ste 104, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-2771
- 2 100 Willow Plz Ste 106, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 622-0602
Adventist Health Hanford115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My experience was really good. Especially, I think her name was Ashley, who put the IV in my arm for the three phases of the test I took. I did not have any brusing or any discolorization from the IV. I checked out when I got home and you would not even know I had had an IV in my arm earlier. Ashely was really good and her professionalism was so evident. The kind of health care person you want to trust. The PA who gave me the Tread Mill test was also very good. She showed concern when something was a little off and called in the doctor to have a look. I am looking fwd to the doctors consult on the 6th October 2020
About Dr. Ashok Verma, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1013911049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
