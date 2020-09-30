Overview

Dr. Ashok Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Ashok K. Verma M.d. Inc. in Hanford, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.