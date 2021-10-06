Overview of Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, MD

Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Yanamadala works at Lakeside Behavioral Health LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.