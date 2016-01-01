Overview

Dr. Ashokkumar Shah, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus.



Dr. Shah works at Psychiatric & Psychotherapy Clinic in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.