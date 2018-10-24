Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azatian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD
Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Azatian works at
Dr. Azatian's Office Locations
Psych Management Services LLC4401 6th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 687-7394Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. He is straightforward & to the point. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything which is necessary, I think, for someone with mental illness. His staff works very hard to make sure patients are taken care of. I’m sad by the negative reviews of the staff. Those girls work hard, deal with a hundred or so patients a day between 5 different doctors. I’ve noticed people can be very demanding & rude to the girls; maybe be nicer to someone you want help from? Over all great office!
About Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922140599
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azatian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azatian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azatian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azatian has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azatian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Azatian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azatian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azatian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azatian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.