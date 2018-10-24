See All Psychiatrists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Lubbock, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD

Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Azatian works at Psych Management Services LLC in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azatian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psych Management Services LLC
    4401 6th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 687-7394
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Personality Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Personality Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 24, 2018
    Very good doctor. He is straightforward & to the point. He doesn't sugarcoat anything which is necessary, I think, for someone with mental illness. His staff works very hard to make sure patients are taken care of. I'm sad by the negative reviews of the staff. Those girls work hard, deal with a hundred or so patients a day between 5 different doctors. I've noticed people can be very demanding & rude to the girls; maybe be nicer to someone you want help from? Over all great office!
    — Oct 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD
    About Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1922140599
    Education & Certifications

    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azatian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azatian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azatian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azatian works at Psych Management Services LLC in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Azatian’s profile.

    Dr. Azatian has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azatian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Azatian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azatian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azatian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azatian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

