Overview of Dr. Ashot Kotcharian, MD

Dr. Ashot Kotcharian, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kotcharian works at 360 Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.