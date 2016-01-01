Dr. Ashraf Abdel-Azeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Azeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Abdel-Azeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Abdel-Azeem, MD
Dr. Ashraf Abdel-Azeem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Children's Hospital Colorado and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Abdel-Azeem works at
Dr. Abdel-Azeem's Office Locations
-
1
Step By Step Pediactrics3035 S Parker Rd Ste 555, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 963-0385
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Azeem?
About Dr. Ashraf Abdel-Azeem, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1336243989
Education & Certifications
- Cairo University School of Medicine|University of Cairo Egypt
- University of Cairo Egypt
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel-Azeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel-Azeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdel-Azeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Azeem works at
Dr. Abdel-Azeem speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Azeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Azeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Azeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Azeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.