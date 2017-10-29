Overview of Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD

Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Premiere Health Associates in Alliance, OH with other offices in Minerva, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.