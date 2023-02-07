Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD
Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Evansville Psychiatric Associates2015 Maxwell Ave, Evansville, IN 47711 Directions (812) 422-7974
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed was able to guide me and straighten out my medications after years of being unsuccessful elsewhere. He is kind and patient. He doesn’t rush through our appointments and always leaves me with words of encouragement.
About Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.