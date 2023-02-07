Overview of Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD

Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Ahmed works at EVANSVILLE PSYCHIATRIC ASSOC. in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.