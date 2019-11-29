Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrawis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD
Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Andrawis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Andrawis' Office Locations
-
1
Premier Spine and Pain Center1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 3, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-0770
-
2
Bahri Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic PA1045 Riverside Ave Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 264-0770
-
3
Baker County Medical Services Inc159 N 3rd St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 264-0770
- 4 1548 S Water St, Starke, FL 32091 Directions (904) 264-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrawis?
I recommend this dr. He is knowledgeable and professional, courteous.
About Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568445666
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrawis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrawis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrawis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrawis works at
Dr. Andrawis speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrawis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrawis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrawis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrawis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.