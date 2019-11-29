Overview of Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD

Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Andrawis works at Premier Spine and Pain Center in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Macclenny, FL and Starke, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.