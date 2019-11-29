See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD

Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Andrawis works at Premier Spine and Pain Center in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Macclenny, FL and Starke, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrawis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Spine and Pain Center
    1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 3, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0770
  2. 2
    Bahri Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic PA
    1045 Riverside Ave Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0770
  3. 3
    Baker County Medical Services Inc
    159 N 3rd St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0770
  4. 4
    1548 S Water St, Starke, FL 32091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2019
    I recommend this dr. He is knowledgeable and professional, courteous.
    Paula s — Nov 29, 2019
    Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD
    About Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1568445666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Andrawis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrawis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrawis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrawis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrawis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrawis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrawis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrawis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

