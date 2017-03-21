Overview of Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD

Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria University.



Dr. Attalla works at Ridgeview Institute - Smyrna in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.