Dr. Ashraf Elbanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Elbanna works at Memorial Healthcare Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.