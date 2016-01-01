Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Glen Michael Wool MD300 S Beverly Dr Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 556-7991
Ashraf Elsayegh, M.D, FCCP2080 Century Park E Ste 608, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 556-0335
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1073684056
- State University New York Health Sciences Center
- Ross University
- UCLA
Dr. Elsayegh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsayegh speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsayegh.
