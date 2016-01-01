Overview

Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Elsayegh works at Dr. Teresa Merced in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.