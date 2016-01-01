See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Elsayegh works at Dr. Teresa Merced in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Michael Wool MD
    300 S Beverly Dr Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-7991
  2. 2
    Ashraf Elsayegh, M.D, FCCP
    2080 Century Park E Ste 608, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-0335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Wheezing

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Pacing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Regal Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073684056
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University New York Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elsayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsayegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsayegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsayegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

