Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
-
1
Access Imaging Center2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 797-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tampa11912 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (727) 797-7463
-
3
Florida Spine Institute, Clearwater FL3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 204, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 797-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
Dr. Hanna is patient and always listens. He is a professional and his experience is world class.
About Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1619948429
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
286 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.