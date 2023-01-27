Overview

Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.