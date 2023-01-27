See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (286)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Hanna works at Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Access Imaging Center
    2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 797-7463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tampa
    11912 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 797-7463
    Florida Spine Institute, Clearwater FL
    3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 204, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 797-7463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myalgia
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 286 ratings
    Patient Ratings (286)
    5 Star
    (241)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Hanna is patient and always listens. He is a professional and his experience is world class.
    K.L. — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1619948429
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Fdn
    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    286 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

