Overview of Dr. Ashraf Iskander, MD

Dr. Ashraf Iskander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Iskander works at Saint Anthonys Health Affiliate in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.